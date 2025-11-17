Jenkins leads Brown against Holy Cross after 21-point performance

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at Brown Bears (0-4) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Holy…

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at Brown Bears (0-4)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Holy Cross after Jeremiah Jenkins scored 21 points in Brown’s 72-63 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

Brown went 14-13 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears gave up 71.6 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Holy Cross finished 13-19 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Crusaders averaged 4.6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

