Jenkins leads Brown against Holy Cross after 21-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at Brown Bears (0-4)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Holy Cross after Jeremiah Jenkins scored 21 points in Brown’s 72-63 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

Brown finished 14-13 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Bears averaged 5.9 steals, 5.3 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

Holy Cross finished 5-14 in Patriot League action and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Crusaders gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

