Jekot leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Maine after 20-point performance

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks at Maine Black Bears

Orono, Maine; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Maine after Jill Jekot scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 69-46 win against the West Chester (PA) Golden Rams.

Maine went 15-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Black Bears shot 41.3% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 8-5 on the road and 24-10 overall a season ago. The Hawks averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 56.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

