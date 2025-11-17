Jefferson and Lipsey lead No. 16 Iowa State to 96-57 win over Stonehill

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey scored 23 points apiece and No. 16 Iowa State pulled away…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey scored 23 points apiece and No. 16 Iowa State pulled away late in the first half of a 96-57 win over Stonehill on Monday night.

Jefferson added nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a terrific all-around performance that helped the Cyclones (4-0) to another lopsided victory. Their average winning margin is 33.3 points per game.

Iowa State missed all seven of its 3-point attempts in the first half but went 5 of 8 to start the second and put away the game. The Cyclones reeled off a 15-0 run and held Stonehill to one field goal over eight minutes spanning halftime. Back-to-back 3s by Killyan Toure and Jefferson made it 48-27, and it was a 30-point game when Jamarion Batemon hit a 3 midway through the second half.

Milan Momcilovic scored 16 points for Iowa State, and Lipsey added six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The only negative for Jefferson was getting called for a flagrant foul late in the game.

The Cyclones scored 28 points off Stonehill’s 20 turnovers.

Stonehill (1-5), a member of the Northeast Conference, was playing its fourth Top 25 opponent since moving to Division I in 2022-23 and its first game against a Big 12 team.

Koffi Hermann, who came in averaging 18.4 points per game, shot 4 of 8 from 3-point territory and led the Skyhawks with 16 points.

Up next

Iowa State plays No. 14 St. John’s next Monday in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas.

Stonehill hosts Lafayette on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.