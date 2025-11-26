Jazzy Davidson’s double-double powers USC to an 85-44 win over Tennessee Tech

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jazzy Davidson had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, Londynn Jones added 20 points and…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jazzy Davidson had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, Londynn Jones added 20 points and No. 18 Southern California’s defense produced 15 blocked shots in a 85-44 rout of Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night.

The Trojans bounced back from a tough road loss against then-No. 24 Notre Dame 61-59 last week.

Davidson got the Trojans (4-2) off to a fast start. The highly touted freshman had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds in the first half and USC led 43-19 at the break. The Trojans held the Golden Eagles to 6-of-34 shooting in the half, including just two baskets in the second quarter when their other six points came on free throws.

USC outscored Tech 19-2 over the end of the first quarter and start of the second.

Jones, who transferred from UCLA’s Final Four team, shot 7 of 9, hitting four 3-pointers while in foul trouble. Her last one extended USC’s lead to 80-38, its largest of the game.

The Trojans had 10 of their 15 blocks — USC’s second most in a game since 1984 — in the first half. Laura Williams had four, Yakiya Milton had three and Davidson two.

Chloe Larry and Cam Mathews scored 12 points to lead the Eagles (4-2). Reghan Grimes, Tech’s leading scorer at 15.2 points per game, was held to seven. She missed her first 10 shots until hitting a 3-pointer with 1:51 remaining in the game.

Tech struggled at the free throw line, going 11 of 25. Grimes made all of her four, while LaReesha Cawthorn missed five and Amaya Redd missed four.

Tennessee Tech hosts Lipscomb on Monday.

USC hosts Pepperdine on Friday in the second of six straight home games.

