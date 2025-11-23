Jaylin Smith scores 15 to lead East Tennessee State over UL Monroe 97-55

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Smith scored 15 points as East Tennessee State beat UL Monroe 97-55 on Sunday.…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Smith scored 15 points as East Tennessee State beat UL Monroe 97-55 on Sunday.

Smith also contributed five assists for the Buccaneers (5-1). Allen Strothers scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Brayden Crump finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Warhawks (1-6) were led by Renars Sondors, who posted 15 points. MJ Russell added 10 points and Lavell Brodnex scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

