Jaylin Henderson, Terri Miller Jr. lead Portland State over Cal State Bakersfield 93-80

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson had 28 points and Terri Miller Jr. scored 20 to lead Portland State to…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson had 28 points and Terri Miller Jr. scored 20 to lead Portland State to a 93-80 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Monday night.

Henderson made 10 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer and all seven of his free throws for the Vikings (2-2), adding five assists. Miller hit 7 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers and added five assists and five rebounds.

Tre-Vaughn Minott had 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting for Portland State.

Dailin Smith hit four 3-pointers and scored 30 to lead the Roadrunners (2-3). CJ Hardy had 21 points and seven assists, while AJ George scored 10.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.