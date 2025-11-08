Jaylin Henderson scores 20 to lead Portland State over Northwest Indian 122-74

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson’s 20 points helped Portland State defeat Northwest Indian 122-74 on Friday night. Henderson added…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson’s 20 points helped Portland State defeat Northwest Indian 122-74 on Friday night.

Henderson added six steals for the Vikings (1-1). Brycen Long scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Keyon Kensie shot 6 for 12 and scored 14.

The Eagles were led by Tyasin Burns, who posted 27 points and eight assists. Mycole Rodriguez added 10 points and JD McGee scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

