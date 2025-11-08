Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jaxon Olvera scores 20…

Jaxon Olvera scores 20 in Louisiana’s 58-52 victory over SE Louisiana

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 12:21 AM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jaxon Olvera scored 20 points as Louisiana beat SE Louisiana 58-52 on Friday night.

Olvera also had five rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1). Jamyron Keller scored 13 and Dorian Finister added 12 points.

Jalen Forrest finished with 14 points for the Lions (0-2). SE Louisiana also got 10 points from Jeremy Elyzee. Jaiden Lawrence also had eight points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up