Jaxon Olvera scores 20 in Louisiana’s 58-52 victory over SE Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jaxon Olvera scored 20 points as Louisiana beat SE Louisiana 58-52 on Friday night. Olvera also…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jaxon Olvera scored 20 points as Louisiana beat SE Louisiana 58-52 on Friday night.

Olvera also had five rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1). Jamyron Keller scored 13 and Dorian Finister added 12 points.

Jalen Forrest finished with 14 points for the Lions (0-2). SE Louisiana also got 10 points from Jeremy Elyzee. Jaiden Lawrence also had eight points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.