Jaron Pierre Jr., Boopie Miiler lead SMU to 106-60 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

DALLAS (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored a season-high 23 points, Boopie Miller had 15 points and 10 assists, and…

DALLAS (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored a season-high 23 points, Boopie Miller had 15 points and 10 assists, and SMU beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 106-60 on Tuesday night.

Corey Washington and Jermaine O’Neal Jr. each added 15 points for SMU (5-0) and Samet Yigitoglu scored 11. B.J. Edwards finished with 11 points, nine assists and three steals.

Miller, who had 23 points and a career-high tying 12 assists in an 87-85 win over Butler on Saturday, had his second consecutive double-double.

UAPB (0-6) has lost eight straight dating to last season. Trevon Payton led the Lions with 13 points, Jaquan Scott fouled out with 12 points and Milhan Charles scored 10.

Edwards hit a 3-pointer a little more than 2 1/2 minutes into the game that gave the Mustangs the lead for good and sparked a 24-4 run that made it 27-9 midway through the first half. Pierre hit two 3s and scored 10 points during the run.

SMU shot 57% (37 of 65) from the field, made 12 of 27 (44%) from 3-point range, and outscored the Lions 20-10 from the free-throw line.

The Mustangs scored at least 100 points in a game for the second time this season and the seventh under second-year coach Andy Enfield.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.