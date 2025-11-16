Jared Harris scores 16 as Wyoming knocks off Portland 93-56

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jared Harris scored 16 points off the bench to lead Wyoming over Portland 93-56 on Saturday…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jared Harris scored 16 points off the bench to lead Wyoming over Portland 93-56 on Saturday night.

Harris shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Cowboys (4-0). Leland Walker scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Khaden Bennett shot 4 for 7 and scored nine.

The Pilots (3-1) were led by Timo George, who posted 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Portland also got 10 points from James O’Donnell and Mikah Ballew.

Wyoming took the lead for good with 12:18 remaining in the first half. The score was 41-31 at the break with Gavin Gores racking up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.