Janowski leads St. Thomas against Green Bay after 22-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (1-2)

Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -13.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Green Bay after Nick Janowski scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 81-71 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

St. Thomas went 14-0 at home a season ago while going 24-10 overall. The Tommies gave up 74.8 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Green Bay finished 2-19 in Horizon League play and 1-17 on the road last season. The Phoenix gave up 80.3 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

