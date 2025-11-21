Jamison and Norfolk State take down Hampton 62-60

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Elijah Jamison led Norfolk State with 18 points and sealed the victory with a free throw…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Elijah Jamison led Norfolk State with 18 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 26 seconds remaining as Norfolk State knocked off Hampton 62-60 on Friday.

Jamison added five rebounds for the Spartans (3-3). Anthony McComb III scored 13 points.

Daniel Johnson led the way for the Pirates (2-5) with 15 points. Michael Eley added 14 points and two steals for Hampton.

Jamison put up seven points in the first half for Norfolk State, who went into the break tied 30-30 with Hampton. Jamison scored 11 points in the second half for Norfolk State including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

