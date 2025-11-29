Jamichael Stillwell’s third double-double helps UCF beat VMI 82-57

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jamichael Stillwell had 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals for his third double-double…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jamichael Stillwell had 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals for his third double-double of the season, Jordan Burks added 14 points, and UCF beat VMI 82-57 on Saturday.

Themus Fulks added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists for UCF (7-1), which had a 54-16 advantage in paint points and a 57-38 edge in rebounding.

Mario Tatum Jr. was the only double-digit scorer for VMI (3-7) with 19 points and three 3-pointers. The Keydets were 17 of 61 from the field (28%).

UCF used a 10-0 run in the first half to go ahead 27-22 and then added a 14-0 spurt — started and ended by Stillwell — for a 16-point lead with 1:02 left. The Knights led 45-32 at the break behind 12 points from Stillwell.

UCF led by double figures the entire second half. Carmelo Pacheco made the Knights’ fourth 3-pointer to cap a 13-0 run for the largest lead of the game at 78-49 with 3:14 left.

UCF entered ranked third in the nation with a 47.7 3-point percentage before going 4 of 30 against VMI. The UCF starters went 0 for 9 from 3-point range including three misses by Riley Kugel, who entered with a team-high 16 on the season.

The Knights used 28 offensive rebounds to take 80 field-goal attempts.

Up next

VMI: Returns home to play Christendom on Friday.

UCF: Has a week off before hosting Towson on Dec. 7.

