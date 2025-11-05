James scores 35, Mississippi Valley State takes down Mississippi University for Women 97-61

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Michael James scored 35 points to lead Mississippi Valley State over Mississippi University for Women…

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Michael James scored 35 points to lead Mississippi Valley State over Mississippi University for Women 97-61 on Wednesday.

James added eight rebounds for the Delta Devils (1-1). Daniel Mayfield scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor and added 12 rebounds. Lamont Sams shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Owls were led by Tray Huguley, who recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds.

