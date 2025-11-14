James Madison takes on LIU after Douglas’ 22-point showing

James Madison Dukes (2-2) at Long Island Sharks (2-1) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits…

James Madison Dukes (2-2) at Long Island Sharks (2-1)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits LIU after Bradley Douglas scored 22 points in James Madison’s 82-72 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

LIU went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Sharks averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 18.3 from 3-point range.

James Madison went 13-6 in Sun Belt play and 5-8 on the road last season. The Dukes averaged 6.1 steals, 3.2 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

