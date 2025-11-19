James Madison secures 81-75 victory over Towson

Bradley Douglas' 22 points helped James Madison defeat Towson 81-75 on Tuesday.

Douglas had six assists for the Dukes (3-3). Justin McBride shot 8 for 12 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 21 points. Eddie Ricks III shot 4 of 6 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers (3-2) were led by Tyler Tejada, who posted 21 points and seven rebounds. Towson also got 15 points and nine rebounds from Jack Doumbia. Dylan Williamson also had 11 points and four assists.

Douglas put up 12 points in the first half for James Madison, who went into the break tied 36-36. James Madison used an 8-0 second-half run to take the lead at 55-53 with 10:27 remaining. Cliff Davis scored 13 second-half points.

