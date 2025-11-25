James Madison plays Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (2-4) vs. James Madison Dukes (4-3) Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison squares off against…

Omaha Mavericks (2-4) vs. James Madison Dukes (4-3)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison squares off against Omaha in Miami, Florida.

The Dukes have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. James Madison is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Omaha gives up 86.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.3 points per game.

James Madison’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin McBride is shooting 50.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Dukes. Cliff Davis is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Tony Osburn is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Lance Waddles is averaging 16.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

