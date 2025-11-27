James Madison Dukes take on the Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles (4-4) vs. James Madison Dukes (4-3) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces…

Boston College Eagles (4-4) vs. James Madison Dukes (4-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Boston College at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Dukes have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. JMU ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 38.3 rebounds. Ashanti Barnes-Williams leads the Dukes with 9.7 boards.

The Eagles have a 4-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Boston College is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

JMU scores 70.3 points, 6.7 more per game than the 63.6 Boston College allows. Boston College averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game JMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 19.6 points and 7.3 rebounds. Barnes-Williams is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.3 points.

Lily Carmody is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Teionni McDaniel is averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.