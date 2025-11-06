James leads Mississippi Valley State against Murray State after 35-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-1) at Murray State Racers (1-0) Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-1) at Murray State Racers (1-0)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Murray State after Michael James scored 35 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 97-61 win over the Mississippi University for Women Owls.

Murray State finished 16-17 overall with a 7-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Racers averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 14.6 bench points last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 3-28 overall with a 1-19 record on the road last season. The Delta Devils averaged 54.1 points per game last season, 10.3 from the free-throw line and 13.5 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

