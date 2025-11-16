Jamal Fuller, Malachi Davis lead Long Island University over James Madison 88-79

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller and Malachi Davis both scored 21 points to lead Long Island University over James…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller and Malachi Davis both scored 21 points to lead Long Island University over James Madison 88-79 on Saturday night.

Fuller added eight rebounds for the Sharks (3-1) and Davis added eight assists. Greg Gordon shot 7 for 12 and scored 17.

Bradley Douglas led the way for the Dukes (2-3) with 16 points and two steals. Cliff Davis added 15 points and Gabe Newhof had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.