Jake Heidbreder scores 33 as Fresno State knocks off New Orleans 85-76

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder scored 33 points to lead Fresno State over New Orleans 85-76 on Friday night.

Heidbreder also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Zaon Collins scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. DeShawn Gory scored 11.

Jakevion Buckley finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Privateers (3-3). New Orleans also got 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists from MJ Thomas. TJ Cope had 11 points.

Fresno State took the lead with 13:08 left in the first half and did not trail again. Heidbreder led the team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-37 at the break. Fresno State used an 8-0 run to make it a 49-39 lead with 18:39 left. Heidbreder scored 14 second-half points in the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

