Jake Heidbreder scores 19 in Fresno State’s 88-51 season-opening victory over Fresno Pacific

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder had 19 points in Fresno State’s 88-51 win over Fresno Pacific on Monday night to begin the season.

Heidbreder shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range for the Bulldogs. DeShawn Gory scored 14 and Jac Mani added 12 on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor.

Isaac Peralta finished with 18 points for the Sunbirds. Amar Hot added 10 points.

