Jake Hall and Uriah Tenette each score 14 as New Mexico beats East Texas A&M 76-54

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jake Hall and Uriah Tenette each had 14 points as New Mexico beat East Texas A&M 76-54 on Wednesday night in a season opener for the Lobos.

Hall shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Lobos (1-0). Tenette shot 5 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists and three steals. Tajavis Miller went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Lions (1-1) were led by Ronnie Harrison Jr., who recorded 18 points and seven rebounds.

New Mexico took the lead with 19:13 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Tenette led his team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 34-14 at the break. New Mexico pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half for a 25-point lead.

