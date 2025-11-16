Jailen Bedford, Tobi Lawal help Virginia Tech hold off Charlotte 84-76

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jailen Bedford had 21 points and Tobi Lawal posted a double-double to help Virginia Tech turn…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jailen Bedford had 21 points and Tobi Lawal posted a double-double to help Virginia Tech turn back Charlotte 84-76 on Sunday.

Bedford made 7 of 12 shots with four 3-pointers for Virginia Tech (4-0). Lawal finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds for his third double-double already this season.

Jaden Schutt scored 12 off the bench for the Hokies on 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. Neoklis Avdalas scored 10.

Reserve Damoni Harrison scored 18 to lead Charlotte (2-2). Anton Bonke had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double in four games. Ben Bradford had 15 points, Kuluel Mading scored 12 off the bench on 5-for-6 shooting and Dezayne Mingo added 10 points.

Bedford hit two 3-pointers and scored nine to help Virginia Tech take a 20-12 lead. Charlotte missed its first eight 3-pointers until Mading buried one to cut it to 30-24 with 4:26 left in the half.

Bedford answered with a 3-pointer before Bradford hit back-to-back baskets and 2 of 4 free throws to cut it to 33-30. Lawal and Schutt followed with two straight 3-pointers, Ben Hammond and Lawal combined to go 5 for 5 at the free-throw line and Virginia Tech used an 11-2 run to lead 44-32 at halftime.

Schutt hit a 3-pointer for a 55-38 lead with 15:37 left. Bonke made two foul shots to cut it to 68-66 with four minutes left, but Schutt answered with a 3-pointer and the 49ers got no closer.

