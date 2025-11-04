Jaden Henderson scores 25 to lead Cal State Fullerton past Caltech 136-82 in opener

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Henderson’s 25 points helped Cal State Fullerton defeat Caltech 136-82 on Monday night in a…

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Henderson’s 25 points helped Cal State Fullerton defeat Caltech 136-82 on Monday night in a season opener.

Henderson went 10 of 16 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Titans. KJ Garris scored 22 points and added eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Bryce Cofield shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and seven assists.

Dorian Glogovac led the way for the Beavers with 20 points and two steals. Josh Balami added 13 points and Noah Hicks had 10 points and five assists.

