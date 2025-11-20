Jacobs leads Southern against San Jose State after 24-point outing

Southern Jaguars (2-3) at San Jose State Spartans (1-3) San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits…

Southern Jaguars (2-3) at San Jose State Spartans (1-3)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits San Jose State after Michael Jacobs scored 24 points in Southern’s 99-93 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies.

San Jose State finished 15-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spartans averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 19.0 bench points last season.

The Jaguars are 0-3 on the road. Southern is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

___

