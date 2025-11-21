Jacobs leads Southern against San Jose State after 24-point game

Southern Jaguars (2-3) at San Jose State Spartans (1-3) San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans…

Southern Jaguars (2-3) at San Jose State Spartans (1-3)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits San Jose State after Michael Jacobs scored 24 points in Southern’s 99-93 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies.

San Jose State finished 15-20 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Spartans averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point distance last season.

The Jaguars have gone 0-3 away from home. Southern has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

