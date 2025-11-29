Jacobs leads Southern against Northwestern State after 24-point outing

Southern Jaguars (2-4) at Northwestern State Demons (1-5) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under…

Southern Jaguars (2-4) at Northwestern State Demons (1-5)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Northwestern State after Michael Jacobs scored 24 points in Southern’s 80-66 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Demons are 1-0 in home games. Northwestern State gives up 84.8 points and has been outscored by 12.3 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-4 on the road. Southern scores 93.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Northwestern State scores 72.5 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 83.8 Southern allows. Southern averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Northwestern State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Demons. Omar Adegbola is averaging 10.2 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2%.

Fazl Oshodi is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.5 points. Jacobs is averaging 22.3 points and 2.3 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.