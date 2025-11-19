Jacobi scores 16 as Eastern Illinois defeats Tiffin 62-50

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi scored 16 points to lead Eastern Illinois 62-50 over Tiffin on Wednesday. Jacobi also…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kooper Jacobi scored 16 points to lead Eastern Illinois 62-50 over Tiffin on Wednesday.

Jacobi also had nine rebounds for the Panthers (2-3). Terry McMorris scored 13 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Preston Turner had 12 points, going 3 for 4 from 3-point range. Meechie White added 11 points and a game-high four steals.

The Panthers took a 36-20 lead into the half after a pair of 7-0 runs.

Jonah Nesmith led the way for the Dragons with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Michael Lucarotti added eight points. The Dragons outscored the Panthers 30-26 in the second half.

