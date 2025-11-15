Jacksonville visits VMI following Andrews’ 29-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-2) at VMI Keydets (3-1) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Keydets -1.5; over/under is…

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-2) at VMI Keydets (3-1)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Keydets -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays Jacksonville after Walker Andrews scored 29 points in VMI’s 106-54 win against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

VMI went 15-19 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Keydets gave up 73.1 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Jacksonville finished 7-9 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Dolphins averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season.

