Jacksonville visits VMI after Andrews’ 29-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-2) at VMI Keydets (3-1)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts Jacksonville after Walker Andrews scored 29 points in VMI’s 106-54 victory over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

VMI went 15-19 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Keydets allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Jacksonville went 19-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 7.8 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

