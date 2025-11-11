Jacksonville visits High Point following Fletcher’s 25-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) at High Point Panthers (2-0) High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) at High Point Panthers (2-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Jacksonville after Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 25 points in High Point’s 127-52 win against the Averett Cougars.

High Point went 29-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Panthers averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second-chance points and 8.1 bench points last season.

Jacksonville went 13-7 in ASUN play and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Dolphins allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shot 44.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

