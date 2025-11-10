Jacksonville visits High Point after Fletcher’s 25-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) at High Point Panthers (2-0) High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point…

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) at High Point Panthers (2-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays Jacksonville after Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 25 points in High Point’s 127-52 win against the Averett Cougars.

High Point finished 29-6 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Panthers averaged 13.0 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

Jacksonville went 7-9 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Dolphins shot 44.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

