Jacksonville visits Florida after McGill’s 38-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-0) at Florida Gators (2-0) Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays Jacksonville after Liv…

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-0) at Florida Gators (2-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays Jacksonville after Liv McGill scored 38 points in Florida’s 94-52 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

Florida finished 19-18 overall last season while going 12-7 at home. The Gators averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 16.8 from beyond the arc.

Jacksonville finished 14-17 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Dolphins averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.