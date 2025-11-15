Jacksonville State visits Georgia following Carnegie’s 22-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (4-0) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Jacksonville…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (4-0)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Jacksonville State after Dani Carnegie scored 22 points in Georgia’s 85-49 win over the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs.

Georgia finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 9-8 at home. The Lady Bulldogs shot 40.5% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

Jacksonville State finished 10-20 overall a season ago while going 1-13 on the road. The Gamecocks averaged 59.4 points per game last season, 21.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 6.4 on fast breaks.

