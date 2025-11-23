Jacksonville State visits Arkansas State following Caldwell’s 20-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on Jacksonville State after TJ Caldwell scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 100-69 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Red Wolves are 1-0 on their home court. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Jaxon Ellingsworth leads the Red Wolves with 5.7 boards.

Jacksonville State finished 23-13 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Gamecocks averaged 73.7 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.0% from behind the arc last season.

