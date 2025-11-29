Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on the Pacific Tigers Saturday

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) at Pacific Tigers (2-4) Stockton, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on Jacksonville…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) at Pacific Tigers (2-4)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on Jacksonville State in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Tigers have gone 2-3 at home. Pacific is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-2 away from home. Jacksonville State is ninth in the CUSA scoring 63.7 points per game and is shooting 38.8%.

Pacific averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Pacific gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daria Nestorov is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging eight points, four assists and 1.7 steals. Winner Bartholomew is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.2 points.

Adriana Jones is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 9.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

