Jacksonville State Gamecocks play the North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State Bison (4-2) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-2) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State…

North Dakota State Bison (4-2) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-2)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State squares off against North Dakota State at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The Gamecocks have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Jacksonville State scores 86.6 points and has outscored opponents by 23.8 points per game.

The Bison are 4-2 in non-conference play. North Dakota State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Jacksonville State averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State scores 21.9 more points per game (84.7) than Jacksonville State allows to opponents (62.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Bryant is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 steals. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 49.3% and averaging 21.0 points.

Markhi Strickland is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 12.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.