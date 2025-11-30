Jacksonville State Gamecocks face the North Alabama Lions on 3-game slide

North Alabama Lions (3-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-3) Jacksonville, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State aims…

North Alabama Lions (3-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-3)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State aims to end its three-game slide when the Gamecocks take on North Alabama.

The Gamecocks are 3-1 in home games. Jacksonville State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 14.7 assists per game led by Jaye Nash averaging 4.7.

The Lions are 0-3 on the road. North Alabama is ninth in the ASUN with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 6.6.

Jacksonville State’s average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 9.6 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 13.0 more points per game (74.7) than Jacksonville State gives up (61.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 39.3%.

Dallas Howell is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 8.4 points. Kevin de Kovachich is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.