Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the North Dakota State Bison meet in Jonesboro, Arkansas

North Dakota State Bison (4-2) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-2)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and Jacksonville State square off in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The Gamecocks have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Jacksonville State leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 42.2 boards. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil leads the Gamecocks with 7.4 rebounds.

The Bison are 4-2 in non-conference play. North Dakota State is 4-2 against opponents over .500.

Jacksonville State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.4% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State scores 21.9 more points per game (84.7) than Jacksonville State gives up (62.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: El Moutaouakkil is shooting 49.3% and averaging 21.0 points for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 13.2 points.

Markhi Strickland is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 12.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.