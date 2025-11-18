Live Radio
Jacksonville State faces South Alabama following El Moutaouakkil’s 33-point outing

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:42 AM

South Alabama Jaguars (5-0) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-0)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts South Alabama after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 33 points in Jacksonville State’s 74-67 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Jacksonville State finished 23-13 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks averaged 5.0 steals, 3.5 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Jaguars are 1-0 on the road. South Alabama ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

