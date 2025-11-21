Live Radio
Jacksonville hosts Florida International after Williams’ 29-point performance

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:50 AM

Florida International Panthers (1-2) at Jacksonville Dolphins (3-1)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Florida International after Priscilla Williams scored 29 points in Jacksonville’s 69-64 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Jacksonville finished 14-17 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Dolphins averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

Florida International went 7-12 in CUSA action and 2-9 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 64.0 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 14.1 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

