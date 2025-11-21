Jacksonville hosts Florida International after Williams’ 29-point performance

Florida International Panthers (1-2) at Jacksonville Dolphins (3-1) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Florida International…

Florida International Panthers (1-2) at Jacksonville Dolphins (3-1)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Florida International after Priscilla Williams scored 29 points in Jacksonville’s 69-64 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Jacksonville finished 14-17 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Dolphins averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

Florida International went 7-12 in CUSA action and 2-9 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 64.0 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 14.1 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

