Jacksonville Dolphins start season at home against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Jacksonville Dolphins Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville starts the season at home…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Jacksonville Dolphins

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville starts the season at home against Charleston Southern.

Jacksonville went 14-17 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dolphins averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 17.7 on free throws and 12.3 from beyond the arc.

Charleston Southern finished 7-9 on the road and 14-16 overall a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 57.3 points per game last season, 9.1 from the free-throw line and 16.8 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.