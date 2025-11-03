Live Radio
Jacksonville Dolphins start season at home against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:46 AM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Jacksonville Dolphins

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville opens the season at home against Charleston Southern.

Jacksonville went 10-3 at home a season ago while going 14-17 overall. The Dolphins averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

Charleston Southern finished 14-16 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Buccaneers averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 1.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

