Jacksonville beats Trinity (Florida) 132-45

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jason Thirdkill Jr. scored 19 points as Jacksonville beat Trinity (Florida) 132-45 on Thursday.

Thirdkill also contributed seven rebounds for the Dolphins (1-1). Michael Harper scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 12. Jaylen Jordon shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Darius Lee finished with 22 points for the Tigers.

