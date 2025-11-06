Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jacksonville beats Trinity (Florida) 132-45

Jacksonville beats Trinity (Florida) 132-45

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 11:51 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jason Thirdkill Jr. scored 19 points as Jacksonville beat Trinity (Florida) 132-45 on Thursday.

Thirdkill also contributed seven rebounds for the Dolphins (1-1). Michael Harper scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 12. Jaylen Jordon shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Darius Lee finished with 22 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

