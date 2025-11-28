Jackson’s 21 lead Le Moyne past Lafayette 76-63

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Shilo Jackson scored 21 points as Le Moyne beat Lafayette 76-63 on Friday in the Lafayette…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Shilo Jackson scored 21 points as Le Moyne beat Lafayette 76-63 on Friday in the Lafayette Classic.

Jackson had 15 rebounds and five blocks for the Dolphins (3-4). Deng Garang scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Tennessee Rainwater had 14 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line.

Andrew Phillips led the way for the Leopards (1-6) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Williams added 18 points and six assists for Lafayette.

Led by 15 points from Jackson before the break, Le Moyne entered halftime tied with Lafayette 38-38. Le Moyne took the lead for what would be the final time on Jackson’s dunk with 6:28 left in the game. His team would outscore Lafayette by 13 points in the final half.

Up next

The classic on Saturday. Le Moyne plays Monmouth and Lafayette faces Ball State.

