Jackson State visits No. 11 Louisville after Rooths’ 20-point outing

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:49 AM

Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Louisville hosts Jackson State after Khani Rooths scored 20 points in Louisville’s 104-45 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Louisville finished 14-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 69.5 points per game and shoot 42.9% from the field last season.

Jackson State finished 16-18 overall a season ago while going 6-15 on the road. The Tigers averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

