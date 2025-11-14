Jackson State visits Louisiana Tech following Ruffin’s 22-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces…

Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Louisiana Tech after Daeshun Ruffin scored 22 points in Jackson State’s 106-70 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

Louisiana Tech went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 41.3% from the field last season.

Jackson State finished 16-5 in SWAC action and 6-15 on the road last season. The Tigers gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

