Jackson State plays Louisiana, looks to stop road losing streak

Jackson State Tigers (0-6) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6) Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will…

Jackson State Tigers (0-6) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will attempt to end its five-game road slide when the Tigers take on Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-1 on their home court. Louisiana has a 0-6 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers have gone 0-5 away from home. Jackson State is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

Louisiana is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points lower than the 53.3% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.7 percentage points lower than Louisiana has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Olvera is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 43.3%.

Jayme Mitchell is averaging 14.5 points for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 12.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.